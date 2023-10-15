Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV) Announces Final Dividend of $0.01

Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, October 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Sunday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 29th.

Clover Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.44, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Clover Company Profile

Clover Corporation Limited engages in the business of manufacturing, refining, and sale of tuna oil and encapsulated products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) tuna oils under the Nu-Mega HiDHA brand name for use in infant formula and pharmaceutical products; and cold pressed and refined tuna oils under the Ocean Gold brand name.

