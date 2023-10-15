CNB Financial (CCNE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, October 16th.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.70 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 21.66%. On average, analysts expect CNB Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNB Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

CCNE opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $377.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.84.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CNB Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CNB Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CNB Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

