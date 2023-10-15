Codex Capital L.L.C. Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Codex Capital L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies comprises approximately 1.6% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,409,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,637,039,000 after purchasing an additional 46,007 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,086,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $847,739,000 after purchasing an additional 50,307 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2,240.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TDY traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $404.58. 179,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $407.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.58. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $330.95 and a 1-year high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total value of $813,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,641.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,583,118.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total transaction of $813,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,641.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,646 shares of company stock valued at $25,717,295 in the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.86.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

