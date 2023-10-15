Codex Capital L.L.C. Lowers Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Codex Capital L.L.C. trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up about 1.2% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 71,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,313 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,688,086. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,646 shares in the company, valued at $30,688,086. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $77,716,899.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,666,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,715,392.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,154,329 shares of company stock valued at $164,909,670. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.77.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,929,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405,720. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

