Codex Capital L.L.C. Sells 3,300 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Codex Capital L.L.C. decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.66. 6,038,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,968,489. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.