Codex Capital L.L.C. Sells 8,250 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Codex Capital L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the period. General Electric comprises 3.8% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in General Electric by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

GE traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,655,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $119.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.96.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on General Electric

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.