Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Position Reduced by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,688 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Coinbase Global by 231.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $85,165.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,469.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $132,503.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,945.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $85,165.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,469.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,072 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,912. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,163,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,039,290. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $114.43. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.95) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COIN. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.38.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

