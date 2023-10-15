Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ CLBK opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.23. Columbia Financial has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $50.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Financial will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to-four family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans that include automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit.
