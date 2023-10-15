Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Columbia Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ CLBK opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.23. Columbia Financial has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $50.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Financial will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Financial

About Columbia Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,630,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,779,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,815,000 after purchasing an additional 60,316 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Columbia Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,397,000 after acquiring an additional 193,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Columbia Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after buying an additional 31,722 shares during the last quarter. 13.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to-four family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans that include automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit.

Further Reading

