Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 16th. Analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $47.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,116. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $75,260.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at $448,723.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $751,200 and sold 6,957 shares worth $334,258. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 420.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

