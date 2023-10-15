Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the September 15th total of 146,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Ricky D. Sparkman acquired 1,981 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.82 per share, with a total value of $66,997.42. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 38,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,704.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 2,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $67,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,762.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,981 shares of company stock valued at $213,257. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3,237.5% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 84.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 58.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTBI traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.42. The company had a trading volume of 24,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,303. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $619.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.10 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 27.62%. Research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

