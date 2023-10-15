Comparing PharmaCyte Biotech (PMCB) & Its Competitors

PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) is one of 262 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare PharmaCyte Biotech to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -8.71% -7.60% PharmaCyte Biotech Competitors -5,411.56% -169.90% -43.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PharmaCyte Biotech and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A PharmaCyte Biotech Competitors 1126 3835 10170 156 2.61

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 111.97%. Given PharmaCyte Biotech’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PharmaCyte Biotech has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -$4.32 million -4.98 PharmaCyte Biotech Competitors $544.44 million $67.51 million -0.97

PharmaCyte Biotech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PharmaCyte Biotech. PharmaCyte Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech’s peers have a beta of 1.09, indicating that their average share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PharmaCyte Biotech peers beat PharmaCyte Biotech on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer, diabetes, and malignant ascites in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes. The company is developing therapies for pancreatic and other solid cancerous tumors; a therapy for Type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes, which include encapsulated genetically modified insulin-producing cells; and therapies for cancer based on the constituents of the cannabis plant. It has a research agreement with the University of Technology, Sydney to create a version of melligen cells to treat diabetes. The company was formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc. and changed its name to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. in January 2015. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

