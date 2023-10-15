Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.59

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.59 and traded as high as $3.62. Consolidated Communications shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 192,858 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $411.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $275.16 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 10.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 826.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile



Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

See Also

