Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OFC. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.46%.

Institutional Trading of Corporate Office Properties Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,854,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,542 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,594,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,536,000 after acquiring an additional 769,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 30.2% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,991,000 after acquiring an additional 733,079 shares during the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

