Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Trading Up 0.5%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.02 and last traded at $12.73. Approximately 301,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 384,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cosan S.A. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cosan by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cosan by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cosan by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

