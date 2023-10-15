Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,670 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $566.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $555.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.62. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $576.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COST

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,723. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.