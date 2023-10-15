Covenant Trading 165.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded 165.6% higher against the dollar. One Covenant token can now be purchased for $0.0525 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Covenant has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and $5,957.73 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Covenant Profile

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,529,075 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

