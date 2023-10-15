Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on October 24th

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CIK opened at $2.58 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $3.08.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $32,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.