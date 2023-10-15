Creditcoin (CTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13.74 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000493 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $36.04 million and approximately $13.74 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003711 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005564 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000088 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 271,502,635 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

