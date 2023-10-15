Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,700 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the September 15th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 230,593 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,241,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after buying an additional 164,561 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 163,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 92,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $16.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $612.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.81. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $17.55.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.71 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.44%. On average, analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.94%.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

