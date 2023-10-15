Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.12

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.12 and traded as high as $7.87. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 64,428 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Trading Down 0.3 %
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $346.58 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 879.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.
About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.
