Critical Survey: Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) vs. Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB)

Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Free Report) and Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ramsay Health Care and Enhabit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ramsay Health Care N/A N/A N/A $1.43 23.39 Enhabit $1.06 billion 0.37 -$40.40 million ($1.12) -6.95

Ramsay Health Care has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enhabit. Enhabit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ramsay Health Care, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

13.2% of Ramsay Health Care shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Enhabit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ramsay Health Care and Enhabit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ramsay Health Care N/A N/A N/A Enhabit -5.19% 4.18% 2.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ramsay Health Care and Enhabit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ramsay Health Care 0 0 0 0 N/A Enhabit 3 4 1 0 1.75

Enhabit has a consensus target price of $14.29, suggesting a potential upside of 83.62%. Given Enhabit’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enhabit is more favorable than Ramsay Health Care.

Summary

Enhabit beats Ramsay Health Care on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc. provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services. The company offers hospice services, including pain and symptom management, palliative and dietary counseling, social worker visits, spiritual counseling, and bereavement counseling services to meet the individual physical, emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in 252 home health agencies and 105 hospice agencies across 23 states. The company was formerly known as Encompass Health Home Health Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Enhabit, Inc. in March 2022. Enhabit, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

