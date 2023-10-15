Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COIHY. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Croda International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($80.78) to GBX 6,300 ($77.11) in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC downgraded Croda International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Croda International from GBX 5,200 ($63.65) to GBX 4,600 ($56.30) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($80.78) to GBX 6,500 ($79.56) in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Croda International Stock Down 1.0 %

Croda International Cuts Dividend

Shares of COIHY stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.46. Croda International has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $45.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2629 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

