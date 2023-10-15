Cronos (CRO) Market Cap Achieves $1.30 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and $3.83 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00033901 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00024406 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00011755 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000794 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

