Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,092,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,193. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.97 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.37.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

