CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,300 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the September 15th total of 354,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CURO Group Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:CURO opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.66. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $5.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $209.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.81 million. On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CURO Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CURO Group

In related news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner bought 16,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $26,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,173,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,651,288.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas D. Clark purchased 17,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,328,622.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 106,712 shares of company stock valued at $141,878 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.12% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CURO Group by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CURO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in CURO Group by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

