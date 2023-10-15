Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 323,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $77,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $209.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,365,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.73 and a fifty-two week high of $281.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.93.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

