Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.93.

Danaher Stock Down 0.0 %

DHR opened at $209.43 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $204.73 and a one year high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.79 and its 200-day moving average is $243.22. The company has a market capitalization of $154.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 12.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

