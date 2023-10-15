Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Decreased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Danaher by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $209.43. 3,365,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,891. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $204.73 and a 1-year high of $281.54. The stock has a market cap of $154.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.79 and a 200-day moving average of $243.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.