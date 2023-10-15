Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 366,200 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the September 15th total of 236,100 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 954,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Datasea Stock Performance

DTSS opened at $0.25 on Friday. Datasea has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datasea

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datasea during the second quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datasea during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datasea during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.

