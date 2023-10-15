Decentralized Social Trading Down 4.2% This Week (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for approximately $8.52 or 0.00031732 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $89.78 million and $2.45 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

