Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Short Interest Up 55.2% in September

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the September 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 614,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
In other Denny’s news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn sold 45,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $397,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,496 shares in the company, valued at $595,989.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $397,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,989.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Miller sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $227,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 878,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,973,384.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,492 shares of company stock worth $1,010,512 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Denny’s by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 936,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 87,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 11.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.74.
Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.65 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 78.77% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.
