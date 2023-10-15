Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Short Interest Up 55.2% in September

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the September 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 614,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Denny’s news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn sold 45,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $397,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,496 shares in the company, valued at $595,989.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $397,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,989.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Miller sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $227,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 878,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,973,384.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,492 shares of company stock worth $1,010,512 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denny’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Denny’s by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 936,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 87,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 11.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DENN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on Denny’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Denny’s from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Denny’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.65 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 78.77% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Denny’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Featured Stories

