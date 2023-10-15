Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $44.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of CG opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.70.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $977.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.89%.

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg acquired 1,269,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $10,816,455.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,785,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,773,550.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg purchased 1,269,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,816,455.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,785,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,773,550.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 11,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $386,346.04. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,182,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,278,352.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,916 shares of company stock worth $2,747,882. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 14,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

