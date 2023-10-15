Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $242.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $254.00 to $242.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $283.09.

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $238.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $200.01 and a 1-year high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon bought 4,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,245,317.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in MarketAxess by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

