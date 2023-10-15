Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Target Price to $110.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.64.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $100.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.29 and a 200-day moving average of $110.50. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $97,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

