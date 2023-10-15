Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.53

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.53 and traded as high as C$5.80. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$5.70, with a volume of 10,494 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$370.22 million, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.54.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.04. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of C$267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.6252874 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is 152.17%.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

