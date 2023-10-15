DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 988,586 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6,920.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 604,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,547,000 after buying an additional 596,078 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,930,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,763,000 after buying an additional 287,732 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,207,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 241.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 239,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 169,378 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $39.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.54. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $41.16.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

