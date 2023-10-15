DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 0.69% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $49,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth $73,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $206,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BAPR stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.02.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

