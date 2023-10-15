DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.4% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SCHM opened at $66.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

