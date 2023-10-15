DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 131 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $155.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.93. The stock has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.05 and a 12-month high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.