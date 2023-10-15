DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 14 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Broadcom stock opened at $883.18 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $426.41 and a fifty-two week high of $925.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $853.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $792.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $364.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

