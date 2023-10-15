DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 140 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $212,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.50.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.9 %

MCD stock opened at $248.31 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $242.41 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

