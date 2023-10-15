DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 42 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $267.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.53 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.