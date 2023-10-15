Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.59. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

