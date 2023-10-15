discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($12.61) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

discoverIE Group Trading Down 5.3 %

LON:DSCV opened at GBX 611 ($7.48) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89. discoverIE Group has a 12 month low of GBX 608 ($7.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 958 ($11.73). The company has a market cap of £588.76 million, a PE ratio of 2,777.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 706.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 781.47.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

