DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Short Interest Update

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 528,600 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the September 15th total of 369,700 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 191,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity at DMC Global

In related news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $91,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,370.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DMC Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,726,000 after buying an additional 104,082 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,709,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,365,000 after buying an additional 64,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,355,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,358,000 after buying an additional 46,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 778,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,821,000 after buying an additional 42,824 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BOOM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DMC Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DMC Global from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

DMC Global Stock Performance

BOOM traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $20.89. 165,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,487. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.59. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $28.01.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.00 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

See Also

