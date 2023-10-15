Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.14 and last traded at $20.10. 919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.07.

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 million, a PE ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.63% of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF

The Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (DFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FCF Tactical High Yield index. The fund is a fund of funds that tactically allocates exposure to high yield ETFs or US Treasury ETFs based on daily buy-sell signal. DFHY was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Donoghue Forlines.

