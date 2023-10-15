Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.36.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 96.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.83.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $332.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $661,896.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,268,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,093,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,393 shares of company stock worth $1,750,385 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Dynatrace by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Dynatrace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.