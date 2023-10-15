e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.85

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.85 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 10.63 ($0.13). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 10.73 ($0.13), with a volume of 249,971 shares changing hands.

e-therapeutics Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a market cap of £62.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -536.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 21.30, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.82.

e-therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e-therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. It offers HepNet, a proprietary, hepatocyte-specific, and computational biology platform that addresses key limitations of the biopharmaceutical industry, including extracting value from big data, addressing complex diseases, and improving translatability in research and development; and GalOmic, a RNA interference (RNAi) chemistry platform, which enables the generation of GalNAc-conjugated short interfering RNA drug candidates for hepatocyte-specific gene silencing through RNAi of any target gene identified by HepNet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e-therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e-therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.