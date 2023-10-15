EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Acquires 1,768 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $1,511,597.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,653,162.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at $34,653,162.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,583 shares of company stock valued at $20,665,972 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $185.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of -452.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.53 and its 200 day moving average is $149.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $190.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.70.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

