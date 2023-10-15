EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Acquires 3,108 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned approximately 0.06% of Rapid7 worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RPD. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth $1,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marc Evan Brown sold 11,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $551,743.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,743.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RPD. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rapid7

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of RPD stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.30. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $55.61.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $190.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.